When a woman’s hairdresser asked for a selfie he could post on Instagram to promote his work, she was happy to oblige — then she found out what he did..
Lifestyle

‘So rude’: Hairdresser’s selfie photoshop fail

by Lydia Hawken, The Sun
17th Apr 2021 11:27 AM

A woman was left speechless after discovering her hairdresser heavily edited a selfie she sent him of her new hairstyle, in an apparent effort to improve the appearance of her face, before posting it on his Instagram page.

In a video on TikTok, user Leti Spaghetti explained the hairdresser had asked for the selfie to showcase the balayage colouring her had done for her.

"My hairdresser asked me to send him a selfie for him to post with my new balayage," she captioned the video, which has racked up more than 519,000 views.

Then she showed the selfie she sent the hairdresser, along with the heavily edited version he posted on his Instagram.

In the edited photo, her face has been airbrushed and she appeared to be wearing glam eye makeup and a heavy foundation.

The woman joked that she'd be "violated" by the photoshop job.

The photo Leti Spaghetti sent to the hairdresser. Picture: spaghettileti6969
The edited photo the hairdresser shared online. Picture: @spaghettileti6969
She burst into laughter upon discovering the photoshop job. Picture: spaghettileti6969
She was left speechless after seeing his post and broke into fits of laughter at the end of the clip.

Needless to say, the video shocked TikTok users and people blasted the "rude" hairdresser.

"This is so out of order," one replied. "You looked stunning before. Not on."

"The selfie you took was gorgeous," another added. "I can't believe he edited it - so rude."

"OMG the cheeky sod," a third wrote.

Having experienced something similar, a fourth said: "I once had my makeup done by this girl and she edited it before putting it on IG (Instagram).

"I scrolled PAST it, that's how much it didn't look like me."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as 'So rude': Hairdresser's selfie photoshop fail

