So... how exactly do you clean beach sand?

Extensive cleaning is under way on Evans Head Main Beach.

EVANS Head beach-goers will be able to enjoy beautiful, soft sand once again at Main Beach with cleaning underway to remove existing debris.

The beach has not has pristine sand since a dredging company removed sand from the river and dumped it on the beach about two years ago.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said council and the community have been anti-satisfied since.

"It is a mixture of shells, grit and debris, where as previously it was a very good quality of sand," Mr Macdonald said.

"The issue stems from dredging of the Evans River about two years ago by The Department Of Lands.

"The river was dredged and as part of the process Evans Head Main Beach (ended up with the load) to rejuvenate and lift the sand dunes.

"The material that was put in to the beach was less than ideal and we've been dealing with the after-effects of that ever since."

Machinery operating in the area over the next week will clean at least a 100 metre section of sand adjacent to the surf club.

"A fine sieve is being used to remove shells and rocks from the beach, getting the sand ready for Easter holidaymakers," Richmond Valley Council posted on Facebook.

"We recognise this may be an inconvenience to beachgoers and we thank you for your patience and understanding while this important work is underway."

Mr Macdonald said the Department of Lands accepted responsibility for the works.

"Council have been trying to get them to do works for years and have carried out their own works as well," he said.

"It has been an ongoing process of sieving the sand but hopefully soon there will be nice fine sand that's comfortable to walk across and lie on."