‘SO HARD’: Gallery boss makes big decision

After more than a decade at the helm of the Lismore Regional Gallery, director Brett Adlington will be leaving to take up a highly respected new role.

Through a competitive and exhaustive recruitment process, he has been appointed chief executive of Museums & Galleries NSW.

He said the decision to leave the Lismore gallery was made with “mixed emotions”.

“It’s been 11 years for me in this role, and it’s time for fresh energy,” Mr Adlington said.

“The team I have had the pleasure to work with here are truly inspirational and leaving them is what makes this decision so hard.

“However, the opportunity to lead Museums & Galleries of NSW is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I thank the Board for their trust in me.

“They are an amazing organisation, who work incredibly hard to support the museum and gallery sector across the state.”

Chair of Museums & Galleries NSW, Ray Christison said they were pleased to have Mr Adlington on board.

He will start his new role on March 8.

“Brett was selected for the role after an exhaustive recruitment process,” Mr Christison said.

“He has a proven track record in bringing visionary ideas to fulfilment and we expect that he will be more than capable to meet the challenges facing our sector, and the wonderful opportunities presenting themselves in this moment.

“We are certain that Brett will uphold the great legacy left by previous CEOs Michael Rolfe and Maisy Stapleton.

“Brett also brings a new vision to the organisation and a new way of working, which aligns with the current state of business in Australia.”