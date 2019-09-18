So cute! Check out this incredible mini village

NOW OPEN: The Newryvbar Mini Village is open everyday with free entry.

NOW OPEN: The Newryvbar Mini Village is open everyday with free entry. Rose Erdelyi

BUILT as an incentive to create a more shared community space, the Newrybar Mini Village has received a warm welcome from both residents and visitors to the town.

Having officially opened only a few weeks ago, the Newrybar Mini Village aims to educate the younger members of the Northern Rivers community on the importance of sustainability for the future.

Volunteers and businesses from around the region came together to create the space, which is made up of a series of cubby houses running on a sustainable, single-loop system.

Mullumbimby's Castle and Cubby made the cubby houses, which resemble buildings from the town and all the working components of a sustainable village.

"(The) concept of the sustainable mini eco-village, a space that celebrates play and sustainability education, is one we have been working on for some time,” co-owner of Castle and Cubby Kellie Stones said.

"We were looking for the perfect client and space, and thankfully through mutual connections, we found that the Newrybar township, a town that already embraces sustainability and family values, had been imagining their own community play space.”

With a positive response from the community towards Mrs Stones' idea, the fully fenced and safe replica Newrybar mini eco-village was created.

"We were given creative license to design the community play space in this gorgeous unused plot of land under the Jacaranda tree,” Mrs Stones explained.

"We installed four replica buildings, Mini Harvest, Merchants, Driftlab and general store which we designed with a natural and rustic aesthetic to suit the style of Newrybar.

MINI MERCHANTS: The latest addition to the popular Newrybar Merchants opened in early August. Amber Kolo

"We built a custom water tank made from recycled citrus juice containers to collect water for the gardens, added a kitchen for the kids to whip up imaginary culinary delights, a few raised recycled timber garden boxes and we also added signage and poems dotted around the space so kids and families can discover the stories of sustainability.

"The Newrybar Mini Village is a perfect example of a community coming together to celebrate the importance of childhood imagination and to re-imagine play spaces that support the environment into the future.

"It literally takes a village to build a mini eco-village.”

Other businesses who got involved include Harvest restaurant, Love To Grow who filled and planted the raised beds using permaculture practices and Subpod who brought in a composting worm farm garden.

Driftlab arranged the lighting and working bees with Juno Solar having added a solar panel onto the cubby roof to power the lights for night time use.

The space can be used for community events and workshops and is open everyday.

Entry is free.