Snowden’s Aim is for a Millions Legacy

PETER Snowden wouldn't be drawn on separating his two top-rated Magic Millions fancies when asked on Sunday, but did confirm ruling favourite Aim is thriving ahead of his Gold Coast sojourn.

Aim won on debut over Blondeau and the unlucky King's Legacy before braining his rivals at Randwick last week.

He will go into the Magic Millions three weeks between runs.

"He's in really good order. I will stay with him here (in Sydney) until Monday week," Snowden told Radio TAB's Past the Post on Sunday.

"He doesn't need to have another run. I was thinking about trialling him but I don't think he even needs that. We will just prepare him and try and have him as good as we can in a fortnight."

Aim charges to victory in the TAB Venue Mode Handicap at Royal Randwick.

While Aim is top rated by the market, Snowden learned more about King's Legacy's chances after he was able to gun down Every Rose on Saturday.

"I'm a bit more confident now running a (fast enough) 1200m than I was going into (Saturday's) race," he said.

"From what I saw on Saturday, he will strip a better horse again in two weeks' time.

"It's not like he's a dour horse, he just doesn't know how to use himself properly yet.

"He showed a big improvement (on Saturday) for mine. He travelled up Wednesday, got there Thursday morning and looking at him before the race I thought he tucked up a tad with the trip.

"He's staying at the Gold Coast for the next two weeks, so that's only going to help him a lot.

"Walking across the road (to the races) in two weeks should see him a fresh horse and a horse with a bit of speed in his legs."

Trainer Peter Snowden will have a strong team on Magic Millions Raceday.

Snowden also has his weekend winners Hightail and Leviathan set for the MM Guineas and he's not prepared to gift the race to Alligator Blood.

"I will never concede defeat. They will go there and will run well," he said.

"They might have their work cut out for them beating (Alligator Blood). I watched his race (Saturday). He won well and is definitely a deserved favourite.

"But racing's a funny thing. He might be the best horse, but still needs things to go right to get the job done."

"These two horses aren't going to make the numbers, they are in good form, they are both last start winners in good races."

LAST CHANCE SALOON FOR MM CLASSIC PLAYERS

Two last-gasp spots in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic field go on the line on Saturday at the Gold Coast's new Wave meeting, where more than $1.5 million is up for grabs.

The meeting features the first running of the $250,000 Wave (1800m, 3&4YO WFA), which carries an additional $200,000 bonus if the winner is fully paid up for the Magic Millions race series.

There are also two $250,000 Class 4 Plates on the card (one for each sex) and the $250,000 Country Cup, which shifts from MM Day.

The race that has been of most interest in recent years is the Two-year-old, which has been won by Houtzen, Sunlight and Exhilarates the last three years before the trio backed up a week later to win the $2M 2YO Classic.

The race has been split this year and re-named the Gold Nugget (C&G) and Gold Pearl (F) and will be run over 1100m for $125,000 each.

The cut off for a spot in the January 11 Magic Millions 2YO Classic is up to $52,400 and is likely to be closer to $60,000 after those two races are run on Saturday.

Of those in the MM field at the moment, Tagaloa and Sancy will not run and neither will 18th placed Strike.

In addition to the pair of Gold Coast races, Flemington on New Year's Day features three horses eligible for the Women's bonus trying to qualify and Sydney's Kensington meeting on Saturday has an 1150m race worth $58,000 to the winner, which could give the field a final shake-up before final acceptances next Monday.

LADBROKES WEEKEND REPORT

BEST RESULT

Tahitian Dancer, Race 9: She wasn't totally friendless, but was still a positive result to end the day.

BEST BACKED

Alligator Blood, Race 5: Punters were very happy to dive into the short price. He looks to have a mortgage on the MM Guineas.

WORST RESULT

Alligator Blood

MARKETS

MAGIC MILLIONS 2YO CLASSIC

Gold Coast, January 11

$4.80 Aim

$6 King's Legacy

$8 Farnan

$9 Every Rose

$10 Rathlin

$11 Gotta Kiss

$14 Lady Banff

$15 Conceited, Dusty Tycoon, Stellar Pauline

$17 Euphoric Summer, Return With Honour

$21+ Others

Odds: Ladbrokes

MAGIC MILLIONS 3YO GUINEAS

Gold Coast, January 11

$1.75 Alligator Blood

$10 Diamond Thunder

$12 Grand Scholar, Leviathan, Profit

$14 It's Kind Of Magic, King Of Hastings

$15 Exhilarates, Hightail, Superium

$17+ Others

Odds: Ladbrokes

King's Legacy gets over the top of Every Rose in the B.J. McLachlan Stakes at Eagle Farm. Picture: Trackside Photography

THIS WEEK

Tuesday: Emerald, Gosford, Nowra, Echuca, Warrnambool, Port Lincoln

Wednesday: Doomben, Kensington, Flemington, Murray Bridge, Pinjarra, Port Macquarie, Gundagai, Mornington, Terang, King Island, Longford

Thursday: Townsville, Sapphire Coast, Taree, Geelong, Mount Barker

Friday: Gatton, Canterbury (night), Muswellbrook, Albury, Stawell, Esperance

Saturday: Gold Coast, Kensington, Caulfield, Gawler, Ascot, Kilcoy, Bell, Innisfail, Wyong, Wangaratta, Launceston (night), Darwin

Sunday: Sunshine Coast, Ballina, Gilgandra, Mornington, Warrnambool, Strathalbyn, Bunbury

THE QUOTE

"The track's great. It's a little on the firm side and it would be nice if it had a little more give, but it's racing well."

- Damien Oliver after winning the Nudgee on Tahitian Dancer. Oliver will return to Queensland for Magic Millions day where he will ride Euphoric Summer in the 2YO Classic.

His best returns to date in the race have been his second on hotpot Gold Ace in 1995 and third on Single Gaze in 2015. He won the MM Cup on Velrosso in 2014.

THE TALKING POINT

Mick Goodie created a stir with comments made on Radio TAB on Saturday morning, basically suggesting all the best races should be run at Eagle Farm. It comes as there is spirited lobbying behind the scenes between the Brisbane Racing Club and Gold Coast Turf Club on future race dates. The Coast has made no secret of its desire to push for more Saturday metro meetings, as many as 10, once the course has been fully renovated.

THE RIDE

Brad Stewart's ride on Looks Like Elvis was a hot topic on social media on Saturday evening. Some suggested he should have maintained the lead after crossing from his wide gate. I'm in the corner of thinking it was a pearler of a ride. He conserved energy after crossing and the horse was there to win at the 100m, but the winner packed too many guns.

THREE TO BACK

Every Rose, Race 6: Still think she's tough to crack at the Gold Coast.

Over Exposure, Race 7: Latest two back from a long spell have been good. Wanted to go sideways, so possibly a gear change next time.

The Odyssey, Race 3: Entitled to have finished much further back.

RISK

Multaja, Race 9: She has been a bit of a tease. Had them cold here but found one better. Beaten eight times now at $5 or less, including four as favourite since winning first two career starts.

THE FLOP

Blondeau, Race 6: Different horse to the one we saw on debut. He will spell and show his true colours next time in.

SHARP SHOOTERS

The big betting moves were few and far between at Eagle Farm. Only the three favs won, with Alligator Blood prohibitive odds and The Candy Man an easing top pick, leaving Deep Image ($3.60-$3.10) as perhaps the most significant go on the day.

