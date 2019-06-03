Menu
Snow south of Tenterfield spread to the horizon. Peter Hughes
Weather

Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jun 2019 10:30 AM
RESIDENTS in the Northern Tablelands, including Tenterfield, could wake up to a vision of white tomorrow morning with a likely dumping of snow.

A number of forecasters, including the Bureau of Meteorology, predict snow and sleet as highly likely in Northern NSW tonight and tomorrow.

Higgins Storm Chasers forecasters predict 3-5cm of snow for parts of the tablelands above 1000m.

There is a 50 per cent chance of showers in Tenterfield today, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening, and possibly falling as snow above 1000m late tonight, and more in the south tomorrow morning and afternoon.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to between -2C and 6C with daytime temperatures reaching between 7C and 15C.

A low pressure system will form over the western Tasman Sea near the southern New South Wales coast later today before moving further east on Tuesday, BoM said in their weather situation for the Northern Tablelands.

"Cooler conditions are forecast across the state from today, with snow extending along the Tablelands.

"Showers and windy conditions are also expected for parts of the coast and ranges today and Tuesday, depending on the position and movement of the low.”

Weather Zone forecasts a severe risk of frost for Tuesday and a high risk for Wednesday for Tenterfield.

Cooler conditions are also forecast across the state from today.

BoM forecast showers and windy conditions are also expected for parts of the coast and ranges today and Tomorrow, depending on the position and movement of the low.

There is a medium to high chance of rain forecast for the Northern Rivers including Lismore, Byron Bay and Ballina from Wednesday onwards, with rainfall totals increasing later in the week.

A maximum temperature of 20C is forecast for most of the region this week.

