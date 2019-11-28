Snow in Victoria to dry up in matter of decades

Snow will almost disappear from Victoria's alpine region by 2050, according to a new state report.

With drier and hotter temperatures predicted for the state experts are predicting snowfall will decline by up 75 per cent in some areas in the state during the next three decades, leaving Victoria's alps bare.

Furthermore, Victorian towns will experience double the amount of very hot days each year, significantly lengthening the fire season and making Black Saturday conditions common.

Sea levels are also predicted to rise across the coastline, and rainfall will also decrease especially in winter, resulting in less snow.

The alarming predictions have been made in the Climate Science for Victoria report tabled in state parliament today.

Snow could disappear from our alps in just a matter of decades. Picture: Dylan Robinson

It also says Victorians can expect Melbourne's weather to become more like Wangaratta's.

The report has attributed the changing climate to "human activity" and greenhouse gases.

But, regardless of the cause, experts agree Victoria's climate will change dramatically across the state in the coming decades.

"Tide gauges show that Victoria's mean sea level has been increasing, with average increases between 1.57cm and 5.31cm per decade between 19931 and 2017", the report said.

"A decline in snow accumulation and the extent of snow cover has been observed since the 1950s across the Victorian alps, with the largest declines during spring.

"These changes are closely linked to increasing daily maximum temperatures in winter, which is projected to continue to increase in the future."

On average, Victoria will grow warmer with temperatures rising by up to 2.4C in some areas.

By 2090, Victoria could experience days of up to 55C in summer and 33C in winter.

More fires are predicted in coming decades. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

The clear skies will mean colder nights, which brings an increased risk of frost in some regions, which could be detrimental to agricultural industries.

The temperature changes will be higher inland impacting the regions of Goulburn, Loddon Campaspe and Ovens Murray.

In the coastal regions, the rise will be close to 1.9C by 2050.

Historical data showed Geelong on average experienced 6.4 days per year where the temperature was over 35C; this is forecast to rise to 11.

In Mildura, days above 40C will rise from 8 days to 15, Wodonga will have 44 extreme hot days and Melbourne 16.

Meanwhile with sea levels rising across the state by 40cm in 2070, there will be more "extreme sea events" including storm tides creating wide spread flooding and erosion.

Snow falling in the Mount Macedon area will be a rarity. Picture: Jay Town

Environment and climate change minister Lily D'Ambrosio said it was "clear that our regions and sectors must prepare for the future".

"Victoria's Climate Science Report 2019 provides a summary of the best available scientific evidence on climate for our state.

"The report tells us that Victoria's climate has already changed - becoming hotter and drier in recent years. It also shows how these trends are projected to continue in the future, along with more frequent high fire danger days and rising sea levels.

"We will continue to work with the scientific community to gather evidence of

future climate change risks and opportunities for Victoria."

