Snow, sleet, winds, flood didn't deter happy couple

CONGRATULATIONS: Ray and Ivy Reid celebrating 70 years of marriage at the Woodenbong Golf Club last week. Joyce Marsh

IVY and Ray Reid celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary on June 4.

In Woodenbong on June 4, 1949, twin sisters Ivy and Marj McMillan chose to share their most important day with a double wedding.

Ivy married Ray Reid, and Marj married George Pethers.

On that same day it snowed on Mt Lindesay, visible from the lawn of the church as sleet fell on the bridal party.

As the twin brides-to-be walked along the garden path, the wind was so strong it snatched off Ivy's veil and it landed on a rose bush.

The honeymoon wasn't drama-free either. After staying at the old Hotel Metropole, Sydney, they were due to return home only to discover the train line on the North Coast had been washed out by huge floods and they had to travel on a Douglas DC-3 plane to Brisbane and then bus to Warwick. They then returned home to begin their new lives.

Ray and Ivy live on their farm at Woodenbong. They have five children and now have 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Ray and Ivy still lead very active lives - both are members of numerous community committees and are always willing to lend a hand.

Ray and Ivy both have been recognised locally and awarded Citizen of the Year for Kyogle Shire. Ray also received the Prime Minister's Medal for Service to Communities of the Upper Richmond and Upper Clarence areas.

For their 70th wedding anniversary, they celebrated at the Woodenbong Golf Club.

Cards and congratulations came from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Federal Member for New England Barnaby Joyce.