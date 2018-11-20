Snow is set to fall ... just not here ... it's gonna be hot

THE Northern Rivers could experience further unsettled weather this week after the weekend storm with widespread rain and thunderstorms forecast from tomorrow over a 48 hour period.

This will be followed by a cold front which is sweeping across NSW, although the region could be warmer than the rest of the state.

Maximum temperatures across the region are warm this week, with coastal locations set to experience temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s, and places including Lismore will experience temperatures up to 33C.

This is a few degrees above average for this time of year - Lismore's November mean maximum temperature is 28.5C.

BoM forecaster Dylan Bird said there was currently a high chance of showers for the Northern Rivers as well as a chance of a storm (less than 30 per cent).

"The reason for this is there is a cold front and trough pushing through on Wednesday for the region,” Mr Bird said.

"It's also interacting with a warm and humid air mass from the tropics - these conditions are often favourable for showers.

"It's been quite cold everywhere else in NSW but up from around Taree up the coast is protected by the ocean.

"So there's not going to be that much relief, and temperatures could be 2C to 4C above average for this time of year.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Strong Wind Warning for Wednesday for Byron Coast.

BoM's weather situation says winds will tend north to northeasterly today as a high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the western Tasman Sea.

"These winds will freshen over the next day or two as a cold front approaches the region.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected with the trough on Tuesday and Wednesday as it moves eastward through the state. This trough will be followed by a strong cold front, which will sweep through New South Wales during Thursday, with continuing shower and thunderstorm activity for most areas.”

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster Antonio Parancin said the next few days could bring the development of a rain and thunderstorm band.

He said as models change the amount of rainfall was difficult to predict but some places could exceed 30mm.