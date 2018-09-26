Tangalooma Island Resort Eco Centre is about to officially welcome its newest recruit, Reggie the Cane Toad Detection Dog

Tangalooma Island Resort Eco Centre is about to officially welcome its newest recruit, Reggie the Cane Toad Detection Dog

TANGALOOMA Island Resort Eco Centre has welcomed its newest recruit, Reggie the Cane Toad Detection Dog.

The resort on Moreton Island is the only known place in southeast Queensland currently cane toad free.

The island has an abundance of native species and insects which would suffer severely in a toad outbreak.

To protect Moreton Island, which is 98% national park, from this environmental hazard a collaboration has been implemented between Tangalooma Island Resort, Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service, Brisbane City Council and Reggie's trainer, Steve Austin.

Tangalooma Island Resort Director Trevor Hassard says that Moreton Island is Queensland's final frontier in protecting native wildlife from the "invasive" cane toad.

"We just knew we had to do whatever it takes to protect it and the level of cooperation and goodwill between us and the QPWS, BCC and the Federal Government has thankfully made that possible", Mr Hassard said.

Sniffer dog to protect final frontier

The star of the whole operation, Reggie, is a working English Springer Spaniel.

He has been trained to specifically detect cane toads being transported across the Western Australian and Northern Territory border.

"Reggie's main role will be to assist in increasing public awareness in that there are no current populations of Cane Toads on Moreton Island and we need to work together to keep it that," Mr Hassard said.

"It is also hoped that Reggie will be able to find any toads that innocuously travel to Moreton Island in bins, building materials, camping gear and vehicles."

Reggie is based at Tangalooma Island Resort's Eco Centre and is available to travel around the island when needed, as well as carrying out routine inspections on arriving barges to the resort.

If you are on Moreton Island and see or hear what you think are cane toads, it is vital you contact Queensland Parks and Wildlife immediately so Reggie can be put to the task.