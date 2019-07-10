Menu
SHINY NEW TOYS: New Age Caravans show and events co-ordinator Jordan Dawe and Hayley Harris at the Lismore Showground for the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show. Marc Stapelberg
Lifestyle

SNEAK PEEK: What's on display at Outdoor Leisure Show

Marc Stapelberg
Chyna Hayden
by and
11th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
THE Lismore Outdoor Leisure show returns to Lismore this weekend for their biggest year yet.

With more than 150 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors expected to flood the event from tomorrow, organisers are looking forward to a fun-filled weekend.

New Age Caravans show and events co-ordinator Jordan Dawe said they had 16 caravans, from luxury to off-road with family/bunk vans and new models as well as slide-out vans and pop tops.

 

Mr Dawe said they were especially excited about the XU toy hauler and showing customers all of its features.

Promoted and managed by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, all profits from the show go back into looking after the local community.

"It is one of (our) major fundraising activities," Zeke Huish from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter said.

"We try hard each year to showcase a wide range of exhibitors and products from around Australia to ensure we are catering for everyone's interests."

Celebrating their 21st year, the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show will run from tomorrow until Sunday, July 14 at the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Parade, Lismore.

Entry is $15 for adults and $10 concession, with free parking available.

Lismore Northern Star

