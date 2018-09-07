SNEAK PEEK: We reveal one of the 10 most influential people

Who are the most influential people on the Northern Rivers?

TOMORROW, both on The Northern Star's website and in our Weekend Star print edition, we will reveal the full list of our region's 70 most influential people.

These are the men and women who are the Northern Rivers' movers and shakers, the decision makers and shot callers.

You will know some, others you won't, but they wield the power in our region.

But of course this is a subjective list - how can you compile a list of the 70 most influential people on the Northern Rivers without upsetting anyone?

Simply put, you can't.

But we can have a conversation about it.

Email your contenders to news@northernstar.com.au or comment below with why they should be on the list.

In the meantime, we have decided to reveal one of the people in our top 10, just to give you a sneak peek of what's to be unveiled tomorrow.

Rebekka Battista

Rebekka Battista. Marc Stapelberg

SHE has been a driving force for a Northern Rivers charity that's been helping children for 17 years.

Rebekka Battista is the fundraising coordinator for Our Kids, the charity formally known as the Northern Rivers Children's Health Fund.

The charity, founded by Dr Chris Ingall in 2001, raises funds for children's health services across the Northern Rivers.

In the past, this has seen the group purchase new equipment for the paediatric wards of Lismore Base Hospital and other hospitals in the area.

Along with this work, the group also runs an annual community grants program.

Among Our Kids' fundraising efforts is the annual Our Kids Winter Ball.

Ms Battista has previously told The Northern Star of the generosity on show from the community at the event.

"Each year the support for the Winter Ball is remarkable, so many people rally to help create such a beautiful space to help raise funds for Our Kids," she said earlier this year.

This year, funds raised at the ball went toward the Our Kids Communtiy Grants program, which secures $25,000 worth of equipment for local hospitals each year.

Of a Superhero Day held in Lennox Head in July, which also supported the charity, Ms Battista said the community's support meant it was possible for more children to receive medical care in the local area.

"The funds raised purchases paediatric equipment for our local hospitals throughout the region from Grafton to Tweed," she said.

"Since 2001 over $1.4 million worth of equipment has been purchased by Our Kids to help our kids stay local when needing medical care."

Our Kids also provides financial help to nursing staff through paediatric education, enhancing their skill set to maintain a high level of care for Northern Rivers children.

The charity also hosts the annual Midwife of the Year award and New and Continual Education Scholarship for Midwives as part of the Dorothy Edwards Trust Fund.

Ms Battista is secretary on the board of directors of Our House, a joint project run by the Northern Rivers Community Cancer Foundation and Our Kids.

She is involved with The Stella Network, a Lismore-based network work women in business and for 12 years until August 2010, operated the Left Bank Cafe with her husband Gianpiero Battista.