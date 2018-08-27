SNEAK PEEK: We reveal one of our 70 Most Influential people

STARTING this week, The Northern Star is about to unveil its 70 Most Influential list.

It's bound to spark plenty of debate about who is, and isn't, on the list, and the relative merits of each person.

We can reveal, as a sneak preview to this fantastic series, that Pam Brook comes in at No 34 on the list.

For those that don't know her Pam, she, along with husband Martin, owns a family-run business Brookfarm at St Helena near Byron Bay.

Wild harvesting native raspberries at Cape Byron Distillery (left to right): Jim McEwan; Pam Brook; Martin Brook. Courtesy of Cape Byron Distiller

"A family dream to move to the country and a passion for quality, healthy food" was what sparked the couple to transform a run down dairy farm into a working macadamia farm surrounded by 30,000 sub-tropical rainforest trees.

Starting with muesli, the product list at Brookfarm has evolved since 2000 to include macadamia oils, granola, trail mixes and muesli bars.

These products are now found on supermarket shelves around Australian and the rest of the world.

The Brook family have made a new addition to their stable of popular products in recent years - Brookies Gin is made by at the team at Cape Byron Distillery, led by son Eddie.

Who else is on the 70 Most Influential list?

It culminates on Saturday, September 8, with a special 24-page publication with the full list of the 70 Most Influential people on the Northern Rivers.

We do not believe this is the perfect list by any stretch of the imagination.

It is certainly open to interpretation.

We think it will spark a useful conversation and we encourage you to have your opinion.

Have we missed someone whose achievements demand they should feature?

We hope not and would love to hear what you think of the list.

