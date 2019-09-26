SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside $4.4m Ballina Shire home

YUNGABURRA: One of the most beautiful homes in the Byron Shire and you wouldn't even know it existed.

AFTER a couple of slower weeks for sales in the Northern Rivers, Lennox and Byron Shire have returned in fine fashion to dominate this week's top ten properties sold.

In at number one is in Rishworths Lane, in Brooklet, which sold for $4.4 million.

Sold by Real Estate of Distinction in Byron Bay, Yungaburra Estate is just 15 minutes from Byron, and is situated on an immaculate 14-odd hectares, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with its own separate studio.

Yungaburra Estate's essence is described as "one of opulence yet grounded by a palpable natural wisdom that has taken advantage of the properties many natural beauties.”

Originally designed in the 1930s, this beautiful home has been renovated to feature all the mod cons, including an Ozone Hydrotherapy five-person spa looking out to the hinterland.

On the property is also an orchard planted with mixed citrus, mulberry, mango and a grove of 30 year-old avocado trees, to sell to those Millennials who can't put down a deposit for their first home.

The other nine properties in the top ten were:

$1,555,000: 14 Brolga Place, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$1,550,000: 6 Goninan Place, Possum Creek - Elders, Bangalow

$915,000: 28 Lakeside Way, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

$800,000: 12 Palisade Way, Lennox Head - Lois Bucket Real Estate

$780,000: 2/113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay - McGrath, Byron Bay

$717,000: 960 Keerrong Road, Keerrong - Century 21, Alstonville

$680,000: 16 Kestrel Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$645,000: 1 Kirby Place, Cumbalum - Harcourts, Ballina

$630,000: 114 Braeside Drive, Uki - Ray White, Murwillumbah

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.