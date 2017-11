Jacqueline Munro Full Profile Login to follow

AS OUR Year 12 students prepare for the next phase of their lives, they have been busy celebrating.

Formals have been held at schools right across the Northern Rivers.

To mark this special occasion, The Northern Star is putting together a special keepsake lift-out.

It will be in the paper on Wednesday, December 6.

The keepsake is 28 pages of stunning images from schools right across the region.

Here is a sneak peek of just some of the photos that will be appearing in the feature.