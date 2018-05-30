SNEAK PEEK: State-of-the-art Ballina pools set to impress

The Ballina Swimming Pool and water slide were looking fresh and new as the Ballina Shire Swimming Pools Redevelopment Project draws to a close.

Ballina pool is almost finished and The Northern Star took a sneak peek at the end product.

TWO of the region's busiest public pools are set to reopen next month after undergoing extensive refurbishments.

After 40-plus years of use, the Ballina and Alstonville pools were closed for redevelopment in 2017.

After a series of delays due to unforeseen construction challenges - including asbestos removal and major electrical jobs - the pools are finally about to be unveiled to the public.

Ballina Shire Council manager of community centres Craig Brown it had been a "major upgrade”, and believed the community would love it.

Mr Brown said the final cost for the twin renovations was in the vicinity of $15.5 million, exclusive of GST.

For Ballina, a new amenities building, a children's wet play splash area, an undercover barbecue area and transparent fencing along the Richmond River with access ramps into all pools are highlights of the revamped community asset.

In both locations, the 50 metre pools have been retained along with covered learn to swim, 25 metre pools.

"The 25m six lane pool with a constant depth will be a much loved pool by the community,” Mr Brown said.

"The old Ballina pool had a horrific fence line and we've now gone for a perspex fence line so people can look out at the beautiful Richmond River while they're having a swim,” Mr Brown said.

"There's also shade covering and seating up to 300 people which will facilitate even wet weather events.”

"While it's been closed the owner of the water slide has taken the opportunity to paint that. I think the major attraction to Ballina is the water slide.”

He said the new 25 metre pools would be great for things such as hydrotherapy.

"It's a fantastic facility for the ageing community who need to do gentle exercise.”

Mr Brown said Ballina was very much a holiday destination and the pool was a draw card not only for visitors but for the community, including school groups and those who are involved in water sport competitions and other related events.

He also said Alstonville was very sports-orientated.

Craig Brown said this has been a "major upgrade", and thinks the community will love it.

"Both pools are heated which is why we are going to start the season early as a trial to see the cost of operating such a facility in the colder months.”

"We'll be starting on July 28 and are organising on how we'll do the opening, but it'll be free entry to both pools on their opening days.”

The up-to-date aquatic facilities include:

- FINA compliant 50m heated pools. Each pool will have eight 2.5m-wide lanes for competition swimming and water polo games

- 25m x 15m heated enclosable pools. Each pool can be used for swimming lessons, children's play, lap swimming and rehabilitation

- Access ramps into all pools

- Wet play splash areas for children

-The Ballina pool has a new amenities building and transparent fencing along the Richmond River

- Enhanced landscaping at each site