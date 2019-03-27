SNEAK PEEK: Retirement development moves into final stages

FRESH, modern villas with plenty of space.

This is just one of the reasons why village manager Catherine Bashforth believes the Oak Tree Retirement Village in Goonellabah is hot property.

Oak Tree Retirement Village:

Ms Bashforth said the current stage, set for completion in May, has already been snapped up by interested buyers, with only one villa available.

"They're selling very quickly, and you can see how interested people are in these properties,” she said.

The retirement village held a special tour for prospective residents and members of the public on Wednesday to showcase the latest stage of the development.

The village, which welcomed its first residents three years ago, features seven different villa models which vary in size and layout.

As well as villas, the retirement village also hosts a number of communal facilities for residents to access, including a community centre and pool, as well as a common barbecue area.

Ms Bashforth said there are a number of reasons why the village, which will eventually contain 80 villas upon completion, is so enticing to prospective buyers.

"This is a very new village, especially compared to others in the region,” she said.

"It's modern and fresh and the villas are beautiful and don't skimp on size and storage capacity.”

Ms Bashforth said the village provided prospective residents with the chance to remain in the local area.

"It means they can be close to family and friends, rather than having to move away,” she said.

Living as part of the "close-knit” village can also provide support to residents as they transition into needing more intensive care.

"We have a wonderful group of residents here,” she said.

Ms Bashforth said the Oak Tree team were excited to open up the village for the public tour to enable prospective residents can experience "the Oak Tree family”.

"We have recently released the prices for the final stage of construction,” she said.

"We welcome people to come by for an inspection.”

Preparation for construction of the seventh and final stage has commenced, with the final stage is scheduled to be completed by September 2020.