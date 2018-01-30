SNEAK PEEK: Renovations at luxury resort and spa

The pool area at the Byron at Byron.

The pool area at the Byron at Byron.

ONE of the North Coast's most popular resorts has undergone a transformation, with six weeks of renovations now completed.

The Byron at Byron Resort & Spa has had major upgrades to its restaurant, bar and central facilities.

Leading interior designers Luchetti Krelle and one of Australia's most recognised chefs, Matthew Kemp, worked together on the changes to the resort.

The Byron at Byron general manager, Lyn Parche, said the concept of the refurbishment was to "personify the well-travelled Australian and to bring a more residential quality to the resort's hub".

"This stunning refurbishment and refined kitchen direction, teamed with our uniquely intuitive service will ensure The Byron at Byron remains at the forefront of resort accommodation in Australia," she said.

Newly appointed executive chef, Matthew Kemp, will serve up a crafted menu to reflect the region, seasons and the climate of Byron Bay.

Mr Kemp fuses European cuisine and Asian flavours in his own individual way.

"We will be concentrating on flavours that are beautiful, light, healthy and fragrant to create a cuisine unique to the resort and Byron Bay," he said.

"Using the finest local produce we will create an elegant and sophisticated experience focusing on inspiring flavour combinations."

Highlights of the refurbishment include:

A new statement copper island bar at the restaurant

"Monumental" sandstone reception desk

The veranda has been turned into an extension of the living space

Beautiful Italian furniture and European lighting from SPACE

Antiques, art and curiosities.

Emerging artist and winner of the 2015 Archibald, Julian Meagher, has been commissioned by Luchetti Krelle to paint a series of contemporary still life paintings featuring Australian natives.

The works will be hung along the verandas.