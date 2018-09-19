SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

RICHMOND Valley Council in their September meeting this week noted the importance of being shovel ready for major projects when funding becomes available.

One of the noted projects was Casino Swimming Pool.

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said on the Casino Pool council has had significant feedback and request from the community for the upgrade of existing infrastructure.

"We've procured a draft master plan for the casino pool - what it could be into the future," Mr Macdonald said.

Casino Pool Draft Master Plan: Casino Pool Draft Master Plan video.

"It's a significant upgrade to the facility to the tune of $8 million to bring the pool up to modern standards and include attractions for people to come to pool.

"It also looks at a proposed heated indoor pool.

"If we were to achieve what's in this masterplan it would be a big improvement on this aquatic facility."

Cr Simpson said the upgrade "was a fantastic thing".

Council resolved to extend the community consultation on the project, with the idea to bring the matter to November meeting.

Mr Macdonald said having master plans in place and ready was important so when the "politicians come knocking...(council) is ready to receive the cash".

"A number of politicians have been knocking on our door as we want to be shovel ready for when they do over next six to nine months."

Mayor Robert Mustow recognised Ballina and Alstonville pool upgrades had been well-received.

"This pool would be well over 60 years old and the time is here for upgrades."

Key elements identified in the draft are: