SNEAK PEEK: New look holiday park to open by Christmas

New cabins at Evans Head based on ESD principles are the first of their kind in the market of holiday park accommodation in NSW, artist impression.

ALMOST $7 million will kickstart the upgrade of the caravan park at Evans Head.

The first stage of the improvement program at Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head is about to commence, which will see some exciting new cabin installations.

An Expression of Interest to get the popular kiosk at Evans Head up and running again has also gone live seeking to offer a long-term tenure on the kiosk's management.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said the holiday park trust would invest almost $7 million into the first stage of the park's redevelopment which will be completed in time for the Christmas and New Year period.

"The staged redevelopment process at Evans Head commences the Plan of Management formally adopted by the Minister for Primary Industries, Lands and Water in April 2016,” Mr Edmonds said.

"This is an exciting time for the group as one of our points of difference is highlighted in our Park Development Program, with the introduction of new innovative cabins following Environmentally Sustainable Design principles.

"We offer inspiring holiday's where the natural environment is the focus and our new cabins with their flow through to the outside, really take advantage of the amazing surrounds of Evans Head.”

The upgrades at Evans Head are initially focussed in the Riverside Precinct with works staged to minimise impacts on visitors.

The community will still have access to the public reserve and future works include new pathways from Oak Street down to the waterfront reserve, really opening the area up.

Security fencing during construction does not block the pathway to the water and still allows important public access.

The first stage of improvements at Evans Head include:

Installation of 13 new architecturally-designed, environmentally-sensitive cabins

Upgrading of 30 powered sites, new park entry and internal road works

Demolition of tennis courts and clubhouse

Landscaping (concrete footpaths, planting and mulching)

Mr Edmonds said the park improvements at Evans Head incorporates the feedback from community consultation via the Plan of Management Adoption process.

Part of this first stage of improvements will see the demolition of the old tennis courts and clubhouse at the park. The local tennis courts were relocated to make way for the development, with Reflections contributing $350,000 into the move to a dedicated facility at the nearby Stan Payne Oval. This contribution was a like-for-like contribution with the council which transformed the tennis courts into a first-class community asset.

"It is also important to note that we are balancing the inclusion of our environmentally sensitive cabins, with many camp sites still located within the Riverside Precinct.” Mr Edmonds said.

"We have 536 sites at Evans Head and only 23 of these sites are cabins. By December there will be 36 cabins, which means 93 per cent of the park will still be great sites in great locations.

"As per community feedback, Stage Two and Three of our park works will involve further upgrading of sites and community facilities, improved pedestrian access and more integrated landscaping.

"We are also significantly investing in our North Coast parks at Jimmys Beach, Forster Beach, Lennox Head, Shaws Bay and Clarkes Beach to ensure our accommodation offerings meet the current demand and are in line with or exceed industry standards.

"We are a Not-for-Profit and are excited to give back to local NSW communities by reinvesting our surpluses across all of our parks and public recreational reserves to keep regional communities and visitors enjoying these precious community assets.”

For more information on the Expression of Interest for the Evans Head Kiosk, visit www.tenders.nsw.gov.au. (Short link: https://goo.gl/hMpHLY)