Sneak peek: New documentary on Lismore disaster coming soon

LISMORE is set to feature in a new documentary this year which could one day be screened at festivals and in public spaces across Australia.

Carmen Bensley, who's family lives in Clunes, has been studying film at QUT in Brisbane since 2015 and for a major assignment wanted to show life back home.

"When the flood happened I wasn't home at the time but I came home very soon after and realised how it affected the whole area,” Ms Bensley said.

"At end of 2017 as part of my course, we had to create ideas for both documentary's and dramas for 2018 so I brought up the idea of documenting the floods.

"At the beginning we were wanting to focus on preppers and just have natural disasters as the main focus for preparation. But when we got into post production we realised that was an underlying story in the documentary so we wanted to focus on impact disasters have all over Australia, but focussing on the most recent Lismore flood.”

The team - made up of nine students, two of which are responsible for post production- filmed from May 3-9 in Lismore.

They interviewed six people from Lismore, four of which will make it in the initial 10 minute documentary, After the Flood.

"Now that the assignment is over we would like to extend it, we spoke to an extra two people while we were there so we had to cut a lot out.”

The shorter version of the documentary as part of the assignment features Lismore Baptist Church pastor Drew Harrison, Lismore City SES Flood Intelligence Officer Lindsay Matterson and Mega Pizza owner Barry Keats.

"Barry was prepared. He was in previous location 10 years ago which always flooded when it flooded badly,” Ms Bensley said.

"His new landlord helped him get back on his feet in a new location which is higher than his previous location and he now has a very strong flood plan.”

"I think the main thing I saw was just how much everyone came together to help and everyone we spoke to had a fighting attitude. No one was like 'this is too hard let's get out'.

"They were dedicated to helping other people as well.”

Ms Bensley said she hopes to screen the documentary beyond the classroom this year.

"We are hoping to have a private screening in Lismore with emergency personal and affected Lismore business end of July to early August.

"After that screening we want to put it in to film festivals and hoping the Byron Bay Film Festival will be the first one.”

She said the documentary will then be released to a wider audience once screened at a film festival.

The students have also set up a funding page on indiegogo to cover the costs of travelling and while they were in Lismore.