Sneak peek: New cafe to open at Ballina airport

AS PART of the big changes happening at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, a new cafe will open its doors next year.

The airport announced the new cafe on its Facebook page this morning.

It will be owned and managed by locals, Jake and Nerida Baker, who have run the current Café Horizon for more than six years.

"The up-and-coming new Beach Grill and Salt Bar will feature locally sourced products reflecting our beautiful region and Northern Rivers craft beers (hello Stone & Wood!) plus much more,” the airport's Facebook announcement explained.

"Café Horizon is still operational throughout the expansion and updates will continue to be shared via our page.”