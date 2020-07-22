Menu
A new gym is opening soon in Lismore Central.
Sneak peek at Lismore's newest 24/7 gym

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 PM
LISMORE'S newest gym is almost ready to open its doors to fitness fans and those looking to get healthy.

Stepz Fitness Lismore is putting the finishing touches on its new location in Lismore Central Shopping Centre.

Posting on social media, they have promised a unique facility with group training and 24/7 gym access all under one roof.

"You'll love training in our modern facility," they wrote.

"It doesn't matter where you begin ... our latest fitness gym offers more than a cookie cutter approach to fitness."

The new Lismore gym will be Stepz Fitness' fourth gym in NSW - there are others in Dapto, Penrith and Thornleigh. There are also nine in Queensland.

The first 200 members will pay just $29.95 a week, which includes up to six group classes a day and 24/7 gym access, or $14.95 oer week for gym access plus flexible membership options, a free members' pack, access to all the brand new equipment and QuickStart programs.

For more information phone 0423 512 470 or email lismore@stepzfitness.com.au.

gym lismore northern rivers business
