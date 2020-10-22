Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sneak peak inside the newly upgraded Heritage Park.
Sneak peak inside the newly upgraded Heritage Park.
News

SNEAK PEEK: Inside the new and improved Heritage Park

Adam Daunt
22nd Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Northern Star has obtained a sneak peak of the newly upgraded Heritage Park, which is due to open very soon.

The park is close to being finished, with a final turf fitting still taking place, but the park will be open for use in a matter of days.

The project received a $500,000 grant which was funded between the NSW Stronger Country Communities fund and half from the Lismore City Council.

The park features a nature play area for children, a water play zone complete with misters and a water cannon as well as a huge slide and play centre piece.

Photos
View Gallery

The council has plans to add further parts to the park including shade sails and another slide and play centre piece but will seek community input before they finalise the next stage.

The park is set to be officially opened by the council next week.

heritage park heritage park upgrade lismore cbd lismore city council lismore council northernriverscommunity northernriverscouncil northernriversparks
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        90 hobbit homes slated for mystery G’bah development

        Premium Content 90 hobbit homes slated for mystery G’bah development

        News A NEW estate offers a unique style of living in one of “the most sustainable homes ever constructed”.

        No uniforms, no visit hours: Facility will ‘bee’ different

        Premium Content No uniforms, no visit hours: Facility will ‘bee’ different

        News This new aged care facility will have a “non-clinical approach”

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        5 myths about The Northern Star we want to bust

        News OPINION: Our journos have been covering news that matters on the Northern Rivers...

        Chopper medical team puts man into induced coma for flight

        Premium Content Chopper medical team puts man into induced coma for flight

        News THE 58-year-old man had suffered serious head injuries.