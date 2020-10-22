SNEAK PEEK: Inside the new and improved Heritage Park

THE Northern Star has obtained a sneak peak of the newly upgraded Heritage Park, which is due to open very soon.

The park is close to being finished, with a final turf fitting still taking place, but the park will be open for use in a matter of days.

The project received a $500,000 grant which was funded between the NSW Stronger Country Communities fund and half from the Lismore City Council.

The park features a nature play area for children, a water play zone complete with misters and a water cannon as well as a huge slide and play centre piece.

The council has plans to add further parts to the park including shade sails and another slide and play centre piece but will seek community input before they finalise the next stage.

The park is set to be officially opened by the council next week.