SNEAK PEEK: Inside Team D-Max stunt car at Lismore Show

THRILLING rides aren't the only adrenaline rush spectators will enjoy at the North Coast National Lismore Show this year.

Headlining the main arena entertainment at the North Coast National, Team D-Max ripped up the track in front of a strong crowd last night to kick off three-day show at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Lismore locals Mark Sheavils, Ben Conyngham and sponsor Trevan Isuzu's Andrew Bing had the best view in the house strapped into the passenger seat as their expert drivers put the pedal to the metal in their two-wheel drive Isuzu D-MAX utes.

Despite the track being too sludgy for two wheel driving and major jumps, all four drivers didn't disappoint and pulled out all the stops to rev up cheering show-goers.

From hi speed drifting, jumps to zig-zagging across the track in all directions just millimetres of the other cars, the boys had the audience on the edge of their seats.

But the performance wasn't not all about the skids and drifts with the team pulling of some very technical precision driving techniques, or as driver John Boston refers to them as the waltz.

Some of these expert manoeuvrers include the drivers form a horizontal line and drive in sync around the arena.

For more that two decades, John turned what he said was his passion and his dream to be a professional driver into a living.

There's never a dull moment in the job for John, who said he loves getting out onto the track and putting on a great performance for his fans.

Team D-Max will be taking to the track tonight for their final night at the showgrounds.