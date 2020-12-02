Sneak peek inside home featured on Grand Designs

This home in Ocean Shores, designed by Brisbane-based architecture firm Atelier Chen Hung, featured on Grand Designs Australia. It is now being leased as a holiday home.

GOOD design doesn't have to be loud.

When you step into the Ocean Shores home that featured on Grand Designs Australia when it was first built, the multiplicity of features that make it so unique aren't all immediately apparent.

Centrally located close to the highway, but sheltered by a green strip and clever design, the home, completed in 2015 and located on Tongarra Drive, was designed by Brisbane-based architecture firm Atelier Chen Hung.

The firm's director, Melody Chen, said the condensed fibre cement sheet that dominates the exterior of the building is hard-wearing under the harsh Australian sun and doesn't need to be painted.

The home takes the blurring of the indoor-outdoor divide to another level; what feels like an indoor dining room and hallway are technically outdoor rooms, Ms Chen said.

Tallowwood floorboards in these areas allow for a deck-like airflow, but in a highly protected zone.

Stepping inside on a hot November day, the temperature was noticeably cooler and you're met with the view of "live wallpaper": a huge window overlooking a lush belt of greenery.

From windows in a tucked-away mezzanine - which gives the home its sloped shape - there are views of the ocean and you can even glimpse the Cape Byron Lighthouse.

"On a clear day you can actually see the whales," Ms Chen said.

Ms Chen said the three-bedroom home, filled with "moments" and nooks to discover, was designed with thermal comfort front of mind.

Uncharacteristically for a home featured on Grand Designs, Ms Chen said the owners were determined this build would be "on budget and on time".

Sitting on a relatively small building envelope, this was achievable in this case.

But the result still has an air of spaciousness.

Ms Chen and her partner James, also an architect of the firm, had the opportunity to stay in the home, and open it up to the public, at the weekend.

She said this was a great chance to reflect upon its "enduring qualities", such as "building in a small footprint, how you can make the feeling of spaciousness and not having to increase the building size".

The owners had lived in the home until early this year but it's now available for holiday rental on Airbnb via Bay Escapes Management.