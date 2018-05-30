SNEAK PEEK: First look at new and improved Alstonville pool

ONE of the region's busiest public pools is set to reopen next month after undergoing extensive refurbishments.

After 40-plus years of use, the Alstonville Swimming Pool closed for redevelopments in 2017.

Craig Brown said this has been a "major upgrade”, and thinks the community will love it.

For Alstonville, a covered barbecue area, a children's wet play splash area, undercover seating and access ramps into both pools are highlights featured at the revamped community asset.

The 50 metre pool has been retained along with covered learn to swim, 25 metre pool - both are heated.

"The 25 m six lane pool with a constant metered depth will be a much loved pool by the community,” Mr Brown said.

"It's also got shade covering and seating up to 300 people which will facilitate even wet weather events.”

Mr Brown said Alstonville was very sports-orientated, and the pool was a draw card not only for visitors but for the community, including school groups and those who are involved in water sport competitions and other related events.

"Both pools are heated which is why we are going to start the season early as a trial to see the cost of operating such a facility in the colder months.”

"We'll be starting on July 28 and are organising on how we'll do the opening, but it'll be free entry to both pools on their opening days.”

The up-to-date aquatic facilities include:

- FINA compliant 50m heated pools. Each pool will have eight 2.5m-wide lanes for competition swimming and water polo games

- 25m x 15m heated enclosable pools. Each pool can be used for swimming lessons, children's play, lap swimming and rehabilitation

- Access ramps into both pools

- A wet play splash area for children