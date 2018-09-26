SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

LOCAL PRODUCTION: Stills from the latest Coca-Cola television commercial, filmed on the Northern Rivers.

NORTHERN Rivers residents will recognise the locations in Coca-Cola's latest television commercial, which will be aired for the first time during one of the biggest live sporting events in Australia.

Creative agency McCann engaged Brilliant Films to produce the commercial to celebrate 80 years of Coke.

Filming locations included Casino's Richmond Dairies complex and Evans Corner Store, Lennox Head Surf Life Saving Club and a music festival scene in farmland at Myocum.

Director Steve Back selected the Northern Rivers locations for their "quintessentially Australian feel, wide open streets, stunning natural light and beautifully preserved heritage buildings”.

Ron and Donna Evans own the corner store property featured in the commercial, and said that they were a "bit surprised” to have the place chosen.

"It was interesting to see them making the commercial,” Mr Evans said.

"Watching them transform the building, put up and take down the signs for each of the time periods for the store was different to watch.”

Marketing director for Coca-Cola South Pacific, Lucie Austin said the 'Aussie Made' commercial takes a nostalgic look at Coca-Cola in Australia throughout the decades.

LOCAL PRODUCTION: Stills from the latest Coca-Cola television commercial, filmed on the Northern Rivers in Casino, Lennox Head and Myocum.

The commercial opens in 1938 when local production first began, before cutting to a classic corner store in the 60's, a music festival in the 70's, a beach kiosk in the 80's, before closing on the corner store as it appears now, in the present day.

"By telling an emotive brand story full of relatable moments throughout Australia's history, we aim to trigger the positive memories that people associate with Coke and our other iconic brands,” Ms Austin said.

"It's a look back on our heritage and role in the lives of all Australians from hot summer days at the beach, to dancing up a sweat at music festivals, all relatable moments that are inextricably linked to enjoying a great-tasting Coca-Cola.”

Ms Austin said the 'Aussie Made' advertising campaign will also build awareness of the range of beverages Coca-Cola produces in Australia and give audiences an insight to the next 80 years for Coca-Cola in Australia.

"80 years is a significant milestone and a timely occasion to celebrate Coca-Cola's lasting and strong connection to Australian culture and people,” she said.

Ms Austin said the campaign delivers real Coca-Cola stories from people who have been part of the 80 year journey and who love the brand, including bottlers, delivery drivers, to corner storeowners and staff.

The new commercial launches during the AFL grand final broadcast this Saturday, airing throughout October..