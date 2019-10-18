SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

AS WE prepare to reveal the list of top 50 sports stars of the Northern Rivers, we decided it was time to give you a sneak peek.

Who made the cut and who didn't?

To find out you'll have to wait. The full list will start being rolled out online from Monday.

But right now, sitting smack in the middle at number 25 is one of the best swimmers the region has ever seen in the pool -- Adam Pine.

One of the hardest working swimmers to come out of Lismore, Olympic gold medallist Adam Pine was an outstanding in the freestyle and butterfly events.

He gained a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport scholarship holder and his career included three Olympics and four Commonwealth Games.

SWIMMING STAR: Lismore's star swimmer Adam Pine is Paralympic Program Director and former triple Olympian with Danielle Formosa and swimmers Leah Neale, Rick Pendleton, Blake Cochrane, and Thomas Fraser-Holmes. Contributed

Pine competed for Australia in the 2000, and 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

In 2000, he swam in the heats for the gold (4x100-metre freestyle relay) and silver (4x100-metre medley relay) medal winning relay teams.

At the 2004 Olympics, he swam in the 100-metre butterfly and was a member of the Australian 4x100-metre medley relay team, however this relay team failed to reach the finals.

Pine recited the Athletes Oath at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, as the occasion was his four appearance.

At the age of 31 he astounded pundits when he qualified for the 2008 Summer Olympics in the 100-metre butterfly.

At the 2009 Rome World Championship trials (Australian Long Course swimming trials) Pine swam in the finals finishing 2nd in the 100-metre butterfly.

This swim was under the A qualifying time for the world championships and earned Pine a slot on the Australian World Championship Team.

Married to Sasha, whom he met when they attended the University of Nebraska in the United States on scholarships, the couple have four children.

His wife's parents are Olympic swimmers Diana Rickard and Roger van Hamburg.

After retirement from competition, Pine stayed in the pool when he became general manager of Community Sports at Swimming Australia.

In 2013 Pine became the administrative head of the Paralympic Swimming Program for Swimming Australia and he was appointed Team Leader for the Australian Swim Team at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.