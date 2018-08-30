SNEAK PEEK: Casino man who's #24 on Most Influential list

Who is on the list of the 70 Most Influential people on the Northern Rivers?

THE chief executive of the Northern Co-operative Meatworks Company at Casino, Simon Stahl, took up the position in 2012 after long serving CEO Gary Burridge.

In 2010, he was working at Nippon Meat Packers Australia's head office in Sydney, where he was general manager of corporate affairs and innovation.

After 19 years with Nippon Meat Packers Australia's head office in Sydney, Mr Stahl departed to take up the role of CEO for the Casino meatworks - a 1500 member strong co-operative and Casino's biggest employer.

Since his takeover, beef exports to China have grown from about 12,000 tonnes in 2012 to 100,000 tonnes today.

And this year, the Casino-based NCMC opened an office in Shanghai, China to cater for the growing demand.

The Chinese market is the meatworks' fastest growing market, and is expected to rival the US within the next five to 10 years.

Mr Stahl is broadly experienced in the Australian meat processing industry and currently sits on the AMIC processor committee (NSW), is a member of the National Beef Export Council and is a Director of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).

