Sneak peek at Norpa's 2019 season

NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has revealed a 2019 season full of stories and performances for you to fall in love with, including the return of the company's sell-out hit Dreamland re-imagined for Bangalow's iconic A&I Hall, Bell Shakespeare with Much Ado About Nothing, I Want to Know What Love Is by cutting-edge QLD based company The Good Room, and a premiere performance by Katie Noonan with the Australian String Quartet.

"I fell in love with theatre with the adrenalin rush of a first crush. I was hooked,”NORPA Artistic Director Julian Louissaid.

"Our 2019 Season is full of performances that I hope will evoke those same joyous, thrilling experiences for new theatre goers as well as our committed audiences.”

"I'm delighted to be re-imagining Dreamland for Bangalow's beautiful, historic A&I Hall. Dreamland is a show for all of us who have come here to invent a new life and have fallen in love with this region. Telling stories that are unique to the culture and fabric of the Northern Rivers is a hallmark of NORPA's homegrown works and we've put even more love into this work for its Bangalow reincarnation! It's going to be a real treat.”

NORPA's 2019 Season also includes the premiere of Fold, a breathtaking contemporary circus work created by NORPA Associate Artist and renowned acrobat and director Darcy Grant.

"Fold is circus at its most intimate and spectacular,” say Louis "It explores the depth and breadth of human relationships, from a one-night-stand to the complexities of living together - this performance is exciting, funny and tender.”

The annual NAIDOC at NORPA celebrations will feature a powerful and beautiful one-woman show My Urrawai by Ghenoa Gela, about connecting to culture and coming out.

"Our NAIDOC at NORPA celebrations provide an important opportunity for our community, indigenous and non-indigenous, to come together to learn more about where we live through the stories and culture of the Bundjalung people. Bring the family along to experience music, performance, visual art, food and story-telling,” Mr Louis said.

Other highlights of NORPA's 2019 Season include The Lovers of Viorne by Critical Stages, the classic psychological thriller from one of France's most renowned authors, Marguerite Dumas, and two performances by the Australian Chamber Orchestra Collective presenting Serenade for Strings -a romantic program of the finest classical music and new Australian work led by ACO Principal Violin Helena Rathbone.

For kids and families, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre bring wonder and delight to Roald Dahl's classic The Twits.

There's so much to celebrate together this season, so get your tickets, wrap yourself in theatre's warm embrace and get loved up with NORPA in 2019!

All NORPA 2019 shows are now on sale.

Enjoy a 20 per cent discount for subscription packages of three shows or more (from as little as $60 for under 25s or $90 for adults for three shows.)

Many shows sell-out so it is advised to jump on board and get your tickets early at www.norpa.org.au or call the NORPA Box Office during business hours on 1300 066 772.