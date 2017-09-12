Sneak peek at new menu at Lismore Base Hospital

LISMORE Base Hospital has announced a new menu is on the way, and it's been dubbed "the biggest change to hospital food in decades".

The news came after The Northern Star's story about a man who was in a German prison camp during the Second World War, who said the food there was superior to meals served by Lismore Base Hospital.

The new menu, My Food Choice, has been rolled out in 10 NSW hospitals, including Byron Central, and offers an easier ordering process with pictorial menus and a short turnaround time.

Patients can choose from at least 12 hot meals, including vegetarian, and a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.

Staff personally take each patient's orders two to four hours before meal time using wi-fi enabled mobile devices.

Executive Director Clinical Support Services for HealthShare NSW, Carmen Rechbauer, said the menu "is a whole new way of producing and serving meals that puts patients at the heart of meal time, improving their hospital experience".

"It is the biggest change to hospital food in decades. We aim to make the meal experience a highlight of each patient's stay," she said.

HealthShare NSW has worked closely with Local Health District management and dietitians to ensure My Food Choice meets the needs of the local community.

"Patients can choose from interesting new meals like a salmon fillet, butter chicken and beef rendang or select old favourites like roast dinners," Ms Rechbauer said.

"They can choose from seven different soups every day or a freshly prepared salad or sandwich if they would like something lighter."

The new system aims to raise patient satisfaction and minimise food wastage.

Here is some of what's on offer:

- Beef, chicken, lamb, pork or fish served with sauce and a side of potato and vegetables

- Satay beef

- Butter chicken

- Chicken parmigiana

- Minced lamb and lentils

- Risotto slice or falafels and cous cous

- Also included is a wide variety of salads, sandwiches, soups, desserts and fresh or stewed fruits

The next hospital to go live will be Bellingen in October, followed by Westmead and Auburn Hospitals in Sydney, then Lismore Hospital, before it goes live in all NSW public hospitals by December 2019.