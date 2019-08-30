Sneak peek at five projects on council's wish list

WISH LIST: Colley Park in Casino is home to three proposed council upgrade projects.

WITH everything from a boardwalk, to sporting facility upgrades and even a new playground, Richmond Valley Council has a number of projects they would like to see happen.

As the Stronger Country Communities Fund applications open for the grant scheme's third round, Richmond Valley Council has outlined five youth-driven projects they will apply for funding for.

At the August ordinary council meeting, councillors voted on a proposed list of projects they would like to see receive grant funding for.

A distinct difference from the first two rounds of this fund is community groups and not for profit groups can apply for the funds allocated to the Richmond Valley area.

The projects include:

1. Colley Park soccer clubrooms ($450,000)

Council reports show the current changeroom and canteen facilities are "inadequate, small and of a low standard".

The project scope is for modern changerooms, suitable for male and female teams, a referee change room, and a canteen facility.

Council plans to apply for $450,000, a significant portion of the funds, to be allocated to this project.

2. Broadwater playground equipment ($160,000)

This playground, identified in the master plan for older children to use, is the final piece of work required to complete the park and cater for all ages.

3. Woodburn Riverside Park boardwalk ($240,000)

The boardwalk is one of the remaining elements of the Woodburn Riverside Park signature project.

Grant funding would continue the boardwalk the length of the park along the river as per the master plan.

4. Colley Park ground improvements ($150,000)

Council said grant funding would allow for resurfacing and re-turfing of the major soccer pitch, fencing, safety mesh behind goals, new soccer goals, coaches' boxes as well as other associated works.

A council report said the ground requires renewal as it has "incurred heavy sporting traffic over many years".

5. Colley Park youth outdoor basketball court ($60,000)

The Pratt and West Street basketball court requires pavement repair, new back boards and rings.

Council said this space receives significant use by youth in the area and needs repair.