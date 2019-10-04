SNEAK PEEK: 20 cool things you can buy at man cave auction

THERE is no better place to be than the Lismore Showgrounds this weekend in time for the Ultimate Man Cave Auction.

On Saturday, Graham Lancaster Auctions will be auctioning off Wyrallah man Bill Larrescy's extensive collection of memorabilia.

Over the past 20 years, Bill has painstakingly collected a massive collection of "Australiana” -- enamel signs, oil bottles and racks, tins, tractor seats, traps, cow bells, dairy memorabilia and much more.

The collection will be auctioned this Saturday, with the collection able to be viewed from 7.30am, and the auction to commence 9am.