Rare sign at the Ultimate Man Cave Auction.
News

SNEAK PEEK: 20 cool things you can buy at man cave auction

Marc Stapelberg
by
4th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
THERE is no better place to be than the Lismore Showgrounds this weekend in time for the Ultimate Man Cave Auction.

On Saturday, Graham Lancaster Auctions will be auctioning off Wyrallah man Bill Larrescy's extensive collection of memorabilia.

Over the past 20 years, Bill has painstakingly collected a massive collection of "Australiana” -- enamel signs, oil bottles and racks, tins, tractor seats, traps, cow bells, dairy memorabilia and much more.

The collection will be auctioned this Saturday, with the collection able to be viewed from 7.30am, and the auction to commence 9am.

lismore man cave northern rivers auctions
Lismore Northern Star

