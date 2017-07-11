SNEAK PEEK: Old favourite to be revived in Lismore laneway

SNEAK PEAK: Bank cafe owner, Brad Rickard is heading a major renovation at The Loft, which is expected to reopen in August.

A QUIRKY new venture at one of Lismore's laneways aims to spice up the city's night life by reviving an old, much-loved restaurant.

The Loft is a shell of its former self with major renovations underway to install a restaurant upstairs and a boutique bar downstairs that would spill out onto Nesbitt Ln.

Its new owner Brad Rickard, who also owns The Bank Cafe, revealed his vision for The Loft to revitalise Lismore as a night-time destination.

"Our dream here is to create a new quirky space for Lismore, something different, something that no one else is doing," Mr Rickard said.

He said during the day Lismore's cafe culture is attracting people to the city but he identified the need to "fill a gap" in Lismore's nightlife offerings.

And he hinted other business operators are exploring ways to tap into Lismore's emerging bar scene.

"There's a couple of other venues around town who are planning on doing the same thing and I think the more the merrier," Mr Rickard said.

"The more options for people to make Lismore a destination is really exciting."

Channelling the fine dining passion of its predecessors, Mr Rickard said The Loft would serve up modern European cuisine with Australian and Asian influences.

He said the effort to beautify laneways paired with the council's enthusiasm to embrace these colourful spaces placed The Loft in "the perfect location to try something different".

"It's going to be an exciting first chance that these laneways are available for events."

The one-in-40 year flood has also influenced the design and reconstruction of the building, Mr Rickard said with the ability to move valuables with ease when necessary.

He said it was "exciting to watch businesses reopen" after the flood as they innovate and "go that extra mile" to reinvigorate the CBD.

Mr Rickard hoped his new venture at The Loft would instil confidence in business owners to innovate and try new things.

The excitement was tinged with sadness highlighting those businesses who have closed up shop or relocated as a result of the natural disaster.

The Loft is expected to reopen next month.