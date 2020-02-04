Snazzy saleyards HQ is finished

NRLX saleyards administrator Fran Ryan at the new HQ at the Casino saleyards.

A NEW administration centre at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange is part of the vision for the facility to become a leader in the Northern Rivers beef industry.

Richmond Valley Council contributed $250,000 towards the building, which includes a conference and training room with full audio and visual capabilities, meeting rooms, and office space for NRLX staff and others.

The facility has already attracted the interest of the NSW Government with Local Land Services committed to establishing its Casino office there.

The council’s general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the new administration centre added to the NRLX providing a new vision of service for regional agriculture.

“We are committed to innovation, technology, collaboration and strong relationships with all stakeholders to deliver sustainable growth and value,” Mr Macdonald said.

“The administration centre will improve service, links, and relationships with all our stakeholders and ultimately develop the NRLX into a five-day a week customer service-oriented facility.”