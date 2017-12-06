SNAPSHOT: Focus on women's health

The latest snap shot of the health of women in NSW show women are keeping active.

THE latest snapshot of the health of women in NSW showed women are keeping fit and smoking less than ever.

Minister for Women Tanya Davies said while the health of women across the state is improving, the NSW Government and the community need to continue to work together to improve health education and access to services.

"Overall, women in NSW are participating in physical activity more than ever, and the number of female smokers has now halved since 2002,” Mrs Davies said.

"However there are still factors such as where women live, Aboriginality and socioeconomic status that impact the overall health of women in NSW.”

The Women in NSW Report Series 2017: Health and Wellbeing revealed the current leading cause of death for women in NSW aged between 25-44 years of age is injury and poisoning, while for women 45-74 years of age it is cancer.

The report released by the NSW Government examines health factors for women both over time and compared with men.

"Last year almost 20 per cent of women aged 16 years or older engaged in risky drinking behaviours, which is classified as two or more standard drinks a day, this is compared to over 40 per cent for men,” Mrs Davies said.

Other report findings:

A significant decline in deaths from coronary heart disease

Aboriginal women and culturally and linguistically diverse women are less likely to access breast cancer screening services

One in four women in NSW die as a result of cancer

Fewer teenagers are giving birth, falling from 3099 in 2011 to 2377 in 2015

In the two years to December 2016, 55.9 per cent of women aged 20 to 69 years received a pap test (cervical cancer screening)

Young women aged 16 to 24 years who were current smokers declined from 28.1 per cent in 2002 to 14.1 per cent in 2016

A total fertility rate of 1.8 children per woman in NSW, slightly lower in metro areas and slightly higher in remote areas

13.6 per cent of all women reported experiencing high or very high levels of psychological distress, with the figure increasing to 21.6 per cent for women aged 16 to 24 years

The entire Women in NSW Report Series 2017: Health and Wellbeing can be viewed at www.women.nsw.gov.au.