HORROR SIGHT: Granite Belt producer Dino Rizzato shows Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Drought David Littleproud the extent of the drought near Stanthorpe. Matthew Purcell
Snapping up a treasure can help victims of drought

Jackie Munro
by
8th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
FOR Bexhill resident Merrilee Pettitano, seeing first-hand how the drought was affecting residents in the Granite Belt was a sobering experience.

The local artist and caterer has been visiting Tenterfield and participating in an art and craft collective called Make It Tenterfield, and said she has seen first-hand how severely the drought is affecting the local communities.

Ms Pettitano said she has heard many hardship stories from those battling in the drought and wanted to offer her support so she could raise money for bales of hay and whatever else would be useful to the communities.

So when she was given the contents of an unclaimed storage unit, she immediately knew what to do.

Ms Pettitano decided to sell off the unit's contents, with the goal all money raised will go to the Granite Belt communities, which includes Tenterfield, Stanthorpe and Drake.

The storage clearance is taking place this Saturday morning from 8am until 2pm at Caravans and Storage, Unit 100, 4 Holland Street in Goonellabah.

She said everything within the storage unit must go, with contents including furniture, motocross gear and "lots and lots of brac-a-brac".

Ms Pettitano said as well as the auction, if people were interested in donating useful goods for future fundraisers, to contact her on 0439 364 214.

