SNAPPED: Stylish fashion on show at BluesFest

THE biggest fashion statement at Bluesfest this year seems to be the 'go your own way' movement, with festival fans showing far more enthusiasm for squeezing in as many acts as possible - rather than considering their personal costume design before hitting the stages.

Two cobbers 🌽🌽 @camillawithlove #bluesfest #camillawithlove A post shared by JADE YARBROUGH (@jadeyarbrough) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

A few standouts however, were spotted sporting bright colourful outfits - and for many, even bigger personalities.

The chocolate egg hunt is on. Happy Easter 🐣 Folks! 📸 @nataliegrono #kidslovebluesfest #easter #bluesfest #byronbay A post shared by Bluesfest (@bluesfestbyronbay) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

1. DRESSED TO IMPRESS (Main pic): Recently married Sydneysider, Martin Edgar with Byron Youth Theatre's 17 year old Brynn Davis-Hay (The Brain), Lisa Apostolides and Martin's new wife Rosalie Pech.

T'is the festival season ✨🦋🌻 @camillawithlove #camillawithlove #bluesfest A post shared by JADE YARBROUGH (@jadeyarbrough) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

2. STYLISH: Sisters Stella and Elsie Fulton made the trip up from Melbourne for the festival, the pair say they look forward to dressing up every year.

BluesFest fashion on Saturday. Sarah Knight

3. CLASSIC VINTAGE: Lorin Reid from Sydney was quietly chuffed with her new outfit acquisition she had just purchased from one of the festival's market stall holders.

BluesFest fashion on Saturday. Sarah Knight

4. CIRCUS OF COLOUR: Byron's Circus Arts crew were out in force, providing entertainment, posing for pictures and doing what they do best - creating happiness and putting smile on faces.

BluesFest fashion on Saturday. Sarah Knight

5. SERIOUS GIG: Looking out for his team, security supervisor Scotty D made sure he packed his tub of lollies "to keep the spirits of the north gate crew high enough to handle the rush".

Security guard 'Scotty D'. Contributed

6. INITIATION: First time Bluesfester, 19-year-old Carly Browne was happy to partake in some of Scotty D's sugar after she made her way up from regional Victoria to spend the weekend with her sister and experience her first ever festival.