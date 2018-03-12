SNAPPED: All things delicious

SEAFOOD FEAST: The lines were long at the paella tent, who were offering up prawn or chicken and chorizo paella.

SEAFOOD FEAST: The lines were long at the paella tent, who were offering up prawn or chicken and chorizo paella. Jasmine Burke

THOUSANDS of hungry mouths were treated to a culinary journey at Lismore's annual foodie festival on Saturday.

It may have been the biggest Eat the Street yet, despite heavy downpours keeping people eating their treats undercover on the footpaths.

There was plenty keeping people busy as Lismore's CBD greeted them with colours, sights, sounds and foodie delights.

Savoury and sweet dishes crafted by almost 80 chefs could be bought for $5 and $10.

Crowds were spoiled for choice, with stalls offering a variety including seafood paella, mac and cheese, Japanese gyoza, Greek feta-ball wraps, bacon and cheese chips, popcorn chicken, smoked meats and wood-fired pizza, mini Dutch pancakes, waffles, gelato and made-to-order ice-cream and smores.

Food stalls were consist- ently busy throughout the day, serving plate after plate from noon until 8pm.

Nick De Re from Junkyard Barbecue said his stall sold out of its tasty smoked meat plates mid afternoon and had to make more.

"I wanted to give people something a bit different - normally with smoked meats people go for the brisket and pulled pork so I thought why not give them lamb,” Mr De Re said.

"Everyone's loved it and the wings are popular too.”

Mr De Re said that in the two days leading up to the festival, he would have been lucky to have had 45 minutes sleep.

"As soon as you get here everything is behind you and you have fun with the crowd,” he said.

"People are standing out in the rain eating food, it's awesome.”

Eat the Street first-timers Jenny and Sarah Edwards from Alstonville were loving the variety of foods.

They sampled paella, gyozas, mini Dutch pancakes and their favourite, gelato.

The beverage stalls proved popular too, with Husk Distillers, Stone and Wood, Brookie's, a wine bar and organic ginger beer keeping the thirst at bay.

Drinks, including cocktails, could be enjoyed for $5-$10.

Stall holder Harriet Messenger, of Husk Distillers, said: "It's so much fun, last year we were flat out all day until we ran out of everything but this year we have had a few chances throughout the day to recoup.

"It's the best council-run festival ever and it's fantastic that Lismore really seems to get behind it,” Ms Messenger said.

"This is one of the biggest events of the year for us and it's such a good atmosphere, everyone is really upbeat.”

There was also the chance to pick up some cooking tips at demonstrations given by local and guest chefs, or to dance along to bands.