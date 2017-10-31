SnapNorthernRivers: show us what you love about here

This stunning water sunset was captured by Graham Nixon at Brunswick Heads.

This stunning water sunset was captured by Graham Nixon at Brunswick Heads. Graham Nixon

WE live in one of the most beautiful regions on the planet.

From our beautiful beaches to the peace and tranquillity of our stunning hinterland, The Northern Rivers has so much to photograph.

Sunset at The Pass, Byron Bay. Photo Contributed Graham Nixon Contributed

So to celebrate what we have - and to build our community pride - The Northern Star is launching #SnapNorthernRivers - a social media initiative to promote what we all love about living here.

For some, it's getting up at the crack of dawn and watching the sun rise - or seeing our lifesaving Nippers in training late in the day.

The Brunswick Heads Foot Bridge taken by Casey Eveleigh. Casey Eveleigh

For others, it's capturing the magic of our beaches, a selfie with the Big Prawn, or the trawlers heading out over the Richmond River bar.

During last year's #SnapBrisbane, almost 6000 images were shared across Queensland.

Happy pup, a beach and a sunset, photo by Fiona Gray. Fiona Gray

Budding photographers will be joining similar quests in capital cities and regions across the country as part of the News Corp initiative in partnership with Canon Australia.

All you have to do is snap, hashtag your post #SnapNorthernRivers and share on our Facebook page, or on Instagram or Twitter.

One of Craig Parry's unique images of local beaches. Photo www.craigparryphotography.com Contributed

But before you do, here are some tips from renowned landscape photographer Jenn Cooper to capture sensational snaps.

"Make sure you get to the spot half an hour before sunrise or sunset to get set up and watch the different lights change," the Canon Collective ambassador said.

Byron Bay's Main Beach. Christian Morrow

"Look for a shot that has something interesting in the foreground. This brings a sense of perspective to the shot. Reflections are great to bring interest into the shot."

Ms Cooper said to think about storytelling when taking a photo - and consider markets for new faces and different cultures.

She also said camera settings were also crucial to taking a top photo.

"If you're just starting out turn the camera to AV mode, this will let you play with the depth of field, in terms of how much of the shot is in focus, while the camera does the rest."

If you are shooting with a mobile phone, make sure you lock in the focus and aperture by pressing and holding down on the screen where you want your focus and lighting to be.

Of course, you don't have to stick to just scenery when taking photos.

Perhaps, there's a great character in your town who would make a beautiful portrait.

You can also share photos of your family, pets and anything that you think is unique for your suburb.

Just remember to use the #SnapNorthernRivers hashtag and ensure your post is public so we can share it with others.

Photos from Instagram and Twitter will appear on a social media wall on our site.

Photos View Photo Gallery

We will be gathering the best of the photos posted on our Facebook page to create beautiful online galleries for all to see on our website and in our paper.

So let's all get snapping and share the beauty of the Northern Rivers with everyone who loves it here.