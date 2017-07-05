Snap catch for Classic and great prizes

SNAP HAPPY: Under new management the Evans Head Fishing Classic promises to be bigger and better than ever.

THE Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing Catch 'n' Snap.

This is a new process of weigh-in, say the new managers Australian Fishing Tournaments (AFT). Weigh-ins are now based on fish-friendly photographs - anglers will photograph their catch on brag mats, then can keep the fish or release it back into the water.

This keeps larger breeding fish in the population while anglers compete for the big fish prize. The all-new 2017 Evans Head Fishing Classic will run from July 7-14.

AFT has broadened competition fishing zones - launching this year from Byron to Yamba and fishing estuary and offshore.

This lends flexibility for bad weather and opens more fishing opportunities for anglers.

It also takes the pressure off the local fish stock.

The weekend invites juniors to the new Cadet Competition. It has prize pools open to all budding anglers under 16. All competitors are in the running for total prizes over $80,000.

The Classic will be held on the banks of Woodburn- Evans Head RSL Club. To enter or find out more visit fishingcomps.com.au/ehfc.