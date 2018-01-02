Snakes join swimmers for a dip at the beach

SNAKES are also feeling the heat over summer, with one slithery critter joining beachgoers for a swim at Torakina Beach yesterday.

Beanz Lath posted photos of the encounter on the Brunswick Heads Community Facebook page.

She said: "Torakina Beach was enjoyed peacefully by many. Including this local who decided to slither from water up to the grass.”

Comments on the post suggest the rock walls are home to many brown snakes, who chase the rats who also call the beach home.

Amanda Bannatyne posted: "Lots of snakes around Torakina. Rats in the rock wall, bush up the back. What's not to love if you're a snake?”

Kay Black said: "Saw a brown (snake) come from the rock wall and swim across the river to North Head beach! They are awesome and love that rock wall.”