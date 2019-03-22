SNAKES ALIVE: Craignish family makes creepy discovery

SNAKE SHOCK: Mia Fischer with the long snake skin she found on the back steps of her home in Craignish.

SNAKE SHOCK: Mia Fischer with the long snake skin she found on the back steps of her home in Craignish. Carlie Walker

WHEN Natalie Stone found a one and a half metre snake that had just devoured a bush turkey in her shed in Craignish, she was relieved when it was relocated.

There's just one problem.

An even bigger snake might have moved in.

This week her 12-year-old daughter Mia Fischer found a snake skin more than two metres long on the back steps of their home.

At first Ms Stone didn't think much of it, as the family has found snake skins on their property from time to time.

But when she saw how long it was, she was shocked.

"I just about had a heart attack when I saw the size of it," Ms Stone said.

"It was still wet, so it hadn't shed it that long ago."

Adding to her worries was the fact that the family often leaves doors and windows wide open to let in the breeze.

"My partner is petrified of snakes," Ms Stone said.

"One's moved out, now we have another one double the size."

The family's cat had been acting strangely in the weeks leading up to the discovery of the snake skin.

"Our cat has been on edge for about three weeks," Ms Stone said.

"He just walks around constantly jumping, really, really nervous."

The cat refuses to wander too far or to go into some parts of the house.

Now Ms Stone believes that's because their pet knows a snake is around.

The whole family is a bit on edge, wondering if they will get a glimpse of the large snake, which Ms Stone believes is a python.

"I checked under my bed before I went to sleep," she said.

Samuel Hunt from Fraser Coast Snake Catchers said it was still snake season and the reptiles were on the move.

He said the wet weather might have played a part in the discovery of the snake skin.

"Rain helps them to shed their skin," he said.

Mr Hunt said while it may have been a shock to find the snake skin so close to the house, that didn't necessarily mean the snake was nearby.

"Snakes are not territorial," he said.

Mr Hunt said he identified snake skins for free to give people peace of mind.

Anyone needing a snake removed can call 0403 382 460.