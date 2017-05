The spotted python confiscated from a Tuntable Creek property by police.

A SNAKE and a swag of replica rifles was seized by police during a search near Nimbin.

Officers from the Richmond Target Action Group swooped in on a Tuntable Creek property about 2.15pm.

Along with the black-spotted python, police seized replicas of weapons including a desert eagle pistol, Barnett rifle and Beretta pistol.

The weapons have been sent away for testing with the results to determine charges laid.

Possession of unauthorised firearms carries serious penalties including jail time.