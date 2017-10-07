VIDEO: Snake orgy as reptiles look for love

Two snakes, from a party of four, at The Channon.

SO, are you one of those people who just adores snakes, or are you normal like the rest of us and are terrified of them?

If you are in the latter camp, you may want to stop reading now.

I'm pretty much fairly and squarely placed in the later camp and prefer snakes to be at someone else's house. So when I found a couple of carpet snakes having a get-together just one metre from my open lounge room door, let's just say I wasn't pleased.

Then another friend turned up to the party, and then another - four snakes wrapped around each other - a ball of writhing scales, it was my worst nightmare.

But Associate Professor Of Avian and Exotic Pet Medicine at the University of Queensland Bob Doneley tells me not to be worried, they are just looking for love.

Prof Doneley said it was getting towards the end of the mating season, when it's not unusual to see more than one snake vying for a partner.

Fauna Fetcher sisters Sophie and Bridget Thomson are relocating a few snakes around the region at the moment, and while they do come across couples of snakes, it's not common to see more than two.

Bridget recently went to relocate what a house owner thought was two snakes from her roof - it ended up being four.

And they can make a racket.

Sophie said when you see them wrapped around each other, they are either mating or fighting.

While carpet snakes can be great to have around, keeping down the rat population, if you can't bear to have them near you, it's simple, you need to eliminate the food source - rats being the main culprit.

"Even if we take away a carpet snake, eventually another one will come around if the food source is still there," Sophie said.

"They can smell a rat 2 kms away."

She also suggested you keep gardens clear so they don't have somewhere to hide.

The best idea, and it's a good idea, is to leave carpet snakes alone.

While they are eating all the food, you are least likely to have a brown snake hanging around.

Prof Doneley said relax: "If it's a snake leave it alone, they don't see you as food, they see you as a threat".

He said it was very difficult to accurately identify some snake and a carpet snake will only bite you if they have no option.

And if they do decide to bite? Prof Doneley said: "It's like getting hit by a hammer."

I'm leaving my snakes alone I think.