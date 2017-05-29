Snake enclosure stolen from Northern Rivers pet shop

THERE is possibly a snake out there no longer homeless, but unfortunately it didn't happen legally.

Between 2pm on Sunday and 6:50am Monday a pet store on Walker Street, Casino was broken into.

A 'Reptile One' reptile enclosure, measuring120cm x 60cm x 60cm was stolen.

It was still in its packaging but when assembled it will look like the above photo.

Casino police are investigating and are appealing for community assistance.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Casino police on 6662 0099 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.