‘I’ve never seen a snake this big in my life’

20th Sep 2018 5:58 PM

BURMESE tourist Sumaiya Ayatullah captured this video of a python casually slithering near a popular beach on the Sunshine Coast.

Mrs Ayatullah was at Coolum Beach with her husband and two children when she spotted the reptile crossing the footpath before heading up a tree on the beach.

 

Yep, it was a big one.

A python slithering across the footpath at Coolum Beach.
"I was terrified … because my kids were there playing," she said.

"I have never seen a snake this big in my life.

"The snake was huge, but beautiful."

The python climbed a nearby pandanus tree after the encounter.
