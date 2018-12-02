Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A brown snake reacts to being captured near Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands.
A brown snake reacts to being captured near Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands.
News

First the heat, now the snakes

by Sarah Vogler
2nd Dec 2018 8:19 PM

QUEENSLANDERS are being urged to stay cool and avoid snakes as the heatwave continues to grip the state.

More than 100 people across the state have been treated for heat-related illness since the temperatures began to soar on November 22 and acting chief health officer Sonya Bennett said there had also been reports of snake bites in the state's north thanks to the heat and fires.

"The conditions really are unprecedented and over the next couple of days we can expect to see temperatures climb even further so we just wanted to stress to people to take precautions in the heat," Dr Bennett said.

"Yes we see heat every year and I think in Queensland we all think we can understand heat and can manage heat but the range of temperatures that we are seeing and the duration are beyond what we have seen before.

There have been reports of more snake bites because of the extreme heat.
There have been reports of more snake bites because of the extreme heat.

"Along with heat come other issues which can impact on people's health and one of those is snakes.

"There are reports of increased presentations of people with snake bite, particularly up north."

Dr Bennett said she also urged the public not to touch bats with incidents of bats falling out of trees due to the heat.

She said Queensland Health had activated its heatwave response plan for the first time such were the conditions.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Matt Macgregor said QAS had responded to 117 cases of heat related illness across the State since November 22.

"Comparatively speaking that is quite high," he said.

" … I think this time its just the prolonged extent of the heat and the humidity as well which is really knocking the community a while."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks heatwave snake weather

Top Stories

    Byron sunsets for Boo Seeka's hits this December

    premium_icon Byron sunsets for Boo Seeka's hits this December

    Music THE popular electronica / hip hop duo is back to the Northern Rivers with a free show.

    Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    premium_icon Man's car crash injuries led to serious ice problems

    Crime The Northern Rivers man will be sentenced next month

    Highway changes you need to know if you're hitting the road

    Highway changes you need to know if you're hitting the road

    News Changed traffic conditions and night work continue next week

    7 of our oldest businesses

    premium_icon 7 of our oldest businesses

    Business Some of the region's longest-serving businesses

    Local Partners