Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who’s afraid? Mullum actress brings prominent play to life via Zoom

        premium_icon Who’s afraid? Mullum actress brings prominent play to life via...

        News THEATRE enthusiasts will soon be reacquainted with the dysfunctional world of Martha and George in a three part dramatic reading.

        BYRON TO RECEIVE $232K TO SUPPORT YOUTH

        premium_icon BYRON TO RECEIVE $232K TO SUPPORT YOUTH

        News THE new YACtivate program is designed to help youths onto a positive path using...

        Country music icon seeks rural talent

        premium_icon Country music icon seeks rural talent

        News MUSO Josh Arnold wants content to make music video of ‘Build Em Up!’

        Business reopening a relief for local artists

        premium_icon Business reopening a relief for local artists

        News BALLINA’S Creative Artisans Gallery is open again after six weeks.